Air pollution: Kejriwal wants Centre to lead from the front

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) takes responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said the problem of pollution is not limited to Delhi alone, but it concerns the entire North India.

Addressing a joint press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the rising air pollution, Kejriwal said, “The AQI of Delhi has worsened over time. Pollution levels have risen causing people to face respiratory problems. Prima facie the matter looks very simple to point fingers. But, there are many facets of this problem. This problem isn’t limited to Delhi alone. It concerns the whole of North India.”

The Delhi chief minister said the Centre needs to hold joint meetings to work on the causes of pollution; this is the only way to save North India from the impact of pollution.

“Problem of pollution is shared across the larger landscape of North India, obviously we can’t blame only Delhi and Punjab for it,” Kejriwal said.

“Time to stop the blame game, pollution isn’t limited to Delhi-Punjab, the whole of North India needs a concrete solution,” he said.

“The Central government can no longer lag behind. The Centre will have to lead from the front. The Air Quality situation is worsening from Bhiwandi in Rajasthan to Bettiah and Motihari in Bihar. It is a problem in the entire North India. To tackle it, we need to sit across the table and find a solution”, the Delhi Chief Minister said while addressing the press briefing.

“There are severe conditions everywhere from Delhi to Dadri, Jind, Manesar, and Faridabad. The Aam Aadmi Party is not only responsible for this. The air of one state does not stay in one state only. The Centre needs to take steps to curb the pollution,” Kejriwal said.

“We take responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab; this is not the time for politics; all states and Centre need to cooperate,” he said.

“We agree that stubbles are being burnt in Punjab for which farmers are not responsible. Instead, we and our governments are. Our government in Punjab is just over six months old which is a very short span. We have done a lot of work, some steps have been successful, some may not have been. By next year, stubble burning will be reduced. But we don’t want to get into a blame game, we are responsible for this”, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Addressing the press conference, Mann said farmers themselves do not want to burn the stubble. There is a difference of only ten to twelve days between the crops of paddy and wheat, in such a situation burning the stubble is the only choice they have, the Punjab Chief Minister said.

“We can solve it by November next year. Taking the responsibility, we have tried a lot to stop the stubble burning, but it is not our sole responsibility.

“The Centre and the state government should sit together. As CM Punjab I also give assurance and also take the responsibility”, Mann said.

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government is mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented.

He went on to announce that the primary schools in Delhi will be shut from Saturday onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves.

Kejriwal’s remarks come after the national capital reported the air quality in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day.

“We are also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“We are taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we are shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow… Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5,” Kejriwal said.