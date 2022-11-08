AAP kicks off ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ at 13,682 booths ahead of MCD elections

Ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicked off its ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ campaign at 13,682 booths on Tuesday. Through the campaign AAP aims to reach out to Delhiites before MCD elections and discuss the agenda of BJP’s garbage mismanagement with them.

The campaign will be run for 12 days till 20 November where AAP will ask every citizen of Delhi for their feedback on BJP’s work in the MCD.

In this vein, AAP Senior Leader and MLA Atishi participated in a Jansamvad in Kalkaji on Tuesday.

During the Jansamvad, Kalkaji residents unanimously resolved to vote for AAP in MCD elections.

Atishi stated, “This election is not about political parties, this is about the concerns of Delhiites, about whether their localities get cleaner or not.”

Through this Jansamvad, we want to ask the people of Delhi for their feedback on the BJP’s work in the MCD, said Atishi.

Atishi said, “Delhi will go into MCD polls on December 4. This election is about the people of Delhi. It is about the problems of our gully-mohallas. It is about whether our localities will be cleaned for the next five years or not.”

The AAP leader said, “Today, the garbage mountains of BJP have become symbols of shame for Delhiites. If someone’s coming from Punjab-Chandigarh, the Bhalswa Landfill greets them, from UP you see the Ghazipur Landfill, and from Haryana the Okhla Landfill.”

Atishi proceeded to ask the people of the area about their feedback on BJP’s work in MCD.

She said that even though being a resident of Kalkaji, she saw the disasters of BJP first hand on a daily basis, it’d be fitting for the public to give an honest review of the situation.