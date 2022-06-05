AAP govt launches ‘Green Action Plan for Delhi’

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the Harit Utsav at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Sunday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Around 2,500 children from different schools in Delhi registered their participation in the Harit Utsav, which was presided over by Rai as the Chief Guest. This Harit Utsav was organised to make children aware of Delhi’s pollution problems and environment. The ‘Green Action Plan for Delhi’ was launched by the Delhi Environment Minister in the Harit Utsav. All the children present in the program took an oath to keep up 10 virtue points during the Harit Utsav and 20 Best Eco Clubs of Delhi were also felicitated during the event. Along with this, free medicinal plants were also distributed by the department.

While addressing the children and teachers present during the Harit Utsav, Rai said, “Earth is our mother, and the Delhi Government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is doing everything possible to save and improve our mother nature. Working better in this direction, the Delhi government first converted buses to CNG, and now electric buses are also on the roads of the city. Furthermore, as a result of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in Delhi, where the green area in the city was 20% in 2013, the government’s efforts have increased it to 23.06 percent in 2021. In addition, Delhi has surpassed all other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover.”

“The Delhi government is pursuing urban farming as a means of increasing green cover while also providing jobs for people. In addition, the government has launched a campaign called “Green Park Green Delhi” with the goal of developing 10,000 world-class parks in Delhi. Furthermore, in order to reduce air and noise pollution in Delhi, everyone must adhere to the Red Light On Gaadi Off guideline. Similarly, in order to improve Delhi’s environment, single-use plastic is being outlawed totally, allowing the city to become a single plastic-free zone”, he further added.

The Delhi Environment Minister requested all the people present in the program to enhance the environment in Delhi and said, “Everyone should commit that they would not pollute or allow others to pollute because the path to a better, pollution-free environment will only be reached with public participation. The Delhi Government will run this campaign as a public campaign involving Delhi residents.”