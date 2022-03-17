AAP Government provides job to brother of Delhi Riots victim

The AAP Government provided a government job to Ankur Sharma, brother of the victim of Delhi Riots and ex-IB staffer Late Ankit Sharma.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally handed over the appointment letter to Ankur Sharma in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal said, ”We can’t make up for the loss of life but hope that this government job and a financial aid of Rs 1 crore provide strength and support to the family.”

The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that Ankur Sharma, the brother of Delhi Riots victim and ex-IB staffer Ankit Sharma is being inducted into the education department of the Delhi Government. The Kejriwal Government is appointing Ankur Sharma as a ‘Junior Assistant’ in the Department of Education, GNCTD.

Kejriwal handed over the appointment letter to Ankur Sharma, the brother of ex-IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi Riots. On Thursday, the Chief Minister met with the family of Late Ankit Sharma to offer the post of ‘Junior Assistant’ in the Education Department of Delhi to his brother Ankur Sharma.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, was also present in the meeting. He implored Ankur to take up the offer and join the department as soon as he could and wished him luck.

Earlier, the Delhi Government had provided the family financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to bring strength and stability into their lives.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the same and said, “We can never compensate for the loss of a loved one’s life but I hope this government job and assistance of Rs 1 crore brings the family strength. We will continue to stand by them and support them whenever needed.”

The Chief Minister’s Office also shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter and wrote, “Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal today handed over a job certificate to Ankur Sharma, the brother of ex-IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who had passed away during the Delhi Riots. Last year, the CM had also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family.”

At the same time, Sisodia tweeted, “Ankur Sharma, the brother of Delhi Riots victim and ex-IB staffer Ankit Sharma was given a job certificate by CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Ankur Sharma is being appointed to the education department of the Delhi Government.”

After receiving the certificate from the Chief Minister, Ankur Sharma said, “My brother Ankit Sharma died during the Delhi Riots. Since then, the Delhi Government has supported me and my family at every step. The CM provided us with financial assistance. Today, I have been offered a government job in the Delhi Government by the CM. I will always remain indebted to Mr Kejriwal, Mr Manish Sisodia and others in Delhi Government for looking after our family.”