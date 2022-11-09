75 year old woman found murdered in her South East Delhi house

A 75-year-old woman, who used to reside alone in her house located in South East Delhi, was found dead in a mysterious condition.

The body was recovered from her house located on the first floor of the building on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kulwant Kaur (75), a resident of Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar-IV, whose body has been preserved in the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered at the Amar Colony police station and investigation has been initiated. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the senior citizen was murdered during robbery, as jewelries and cash were found stolen from the house.

However, police are investigating to ascertain the facts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Delhi), Isha Pandey said, a PCR call was received on Tuesday at 5.17 pm, regarding murder of one female senior citizen on the first floor of a flat situated in Amar Colony.

Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and met the caller Amarjeet (relative of the deceased), who resides on the second floor of the same building. Pandey stated that Kulwant Kaur used to reside alone on the first floor of the building.

According to Amarjeet, the incident came to light, when the maid Sameena Praveen came for household work on Tuesday and found Kulwant Kaur lying unconscious on the floor.

The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

It is being claimed that during the robbery, the accused even plucked away the earrings of the deceased.

The police official said that during the initial investigation it has come to notice that there was no forced entry into the house by the accused, since the gate and lock were not found broken.

Further enquiry into the matter is in progress.