75 per cent of Covid-19 patients who died were unvaccinated, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that at least 75 per cent of the Covid-19-infected persons who lost their lives in the national capital were unvaccinated.

Addressing a media briefing, he said, “Around 75 per cent of the coronavirus patients who lost their lives had not even taken a single

vaccine dose. Therefore, getting vaccinated is very important. There have also been instances when people suffering from severe illnesses also died of Covid-19.”

An analysis of the data released by the Delhi government brought out the fact that between 9 and 12 January, 97 people died due to Covid-19

in Delhi and 70 of them were unvaccinated. It was also found that 19 of these fatalities were of the people who had taken their first vaccine dose and eight had taken both vaccine doses.

Jain pointed out that the national capital expected to see a dip in the number of fresh cases of Covid-19 today. Less than 25,000 coronavirus cases are likely to be detected during the past 24 hours on Friday. Such cases recorded yesterday numbered 28,867, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began. The city had recorded 28,395 coronavirus cases on 20 April, 2021.

He said Delhi’s hospitals had more than 13,000 beds meant for Covid-19 patients lying vacant.