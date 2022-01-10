Over 300 police personal of Delhi becomes Covid positive

After doctors (corona warriors) of the capital, more than 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), of the national capital has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

“More than 300 police personnel have been infected. They belong to different units of the force and are under quarantine,” said a senior police officer.

The overall strength of the Delhi Police is over 80,000. Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel.

Since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

According to the SOP, all police personnel should wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and practice proper hand hygiene while performing their

duties.

All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.

“Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination,” it said.

Meanwhile, forty-six inmates and 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday. “All the infected inmates as well as staffers have been under isolation and are recovering,” said a senior jail official.

According to data shared by the jail authorities, 46 inmates tested positive till Sunday — 29 inmates in Tihar and the remaining 17 in Mandoli jail. Among the 43 infected staffers, 25 are from Tihar, 12 from Rohini jail and six from Mandoli jail.

As part of the steps taken to contain the spread of the viral disease in Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini jail complexes, prison dispensaries have been turned into Covid care centres. An oxygen plant in Tihar will be functional soon, officials said. Many medical isolation cells have been set up for inmates showing slight symptoms of COVID-19, they said.

Those who test positive but are asymptomatic will be kept in separate isolation cells within the same jail. The 120-bed hospital in Tihar and the 48-bed facility in Mandoli have been converted into Covid Health Centres.