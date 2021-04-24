A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died of Covid-related complications at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said. The deceased, Ankit Choudhary, tested positive for Covid on 15 April.

Initially, he was under home quarantine and was shifted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh four days after he was infected, police said.

He had severe symptoms of the coronavirus and was in a critical condition. A plasma donor was also arranged but his lung was severely affected, the police official said.

“We tried to look for a bed but couldn’t find one in Delhi. He complained of breathlessness and his health was deteriorating. At last, we admitted him at a hospital in Ghaziabad. Doctors told us the infection spread to his lungs,” said a police official who refused to be identified.

The SI was posted at Bharat Nagar police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police”s northwest district, police said.

The SI had been working for the Delhi Police for over eight years. The deceased is survived by his wife and a twoyear-old daughter who live in Wazirabad, the officer said.

According to police, around 1,500 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for the coronavirus during the second wave since March end. More than 8,000 personnel of the force have so far been infected with the virus. Around 7,000 of them have recovered and over 1,000 are still under treatment, police officials said.