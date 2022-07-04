20-yr-old stabbed to death in Delhi

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death here by two unidentified persons during a scuffle that broke out after the victim’s vehicle hit the scooty of the assailants, an official said.

Nikhil Sharma, a resident of Patparganj Village, was named as the dead.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap, information about the admission of the victim by his companion after suffering injuries in a fight was received by Pandav Nagar police station at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur.

The patient was brought to the hospital already dead.

“Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with one unknown scooty rider on touching of the scooty with his friend near the wine shop, Samaspur Village,” the DCP said.

After they had purchased alcohol from the store, they were on their way home when the unidentified individual with whom they had previously argued over touching his scooter joined them. He was accompanied by a friend, and the two of them got into a fight with them outside the store’s gate.

The official stated, “During the altercation, one of the two individuals struck the dead in the chest with some sharp item to which he subsequently succumbed to his injury.”

In accordance with the relevant legal provisions, the police have filed a complaint.

The accused are still at large.

