Delhi to see warmer days ahead as mercury continues to rise

Delhi is set to witness warmer days ahead as the temperature continues to rise with expected to reach at 43 degrees Celsius, the weather department stated on Saturday adding that the city will also witness strong surface winds for the next three days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

As per the seven day forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature of the city is expected to remain between 41 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has issued a warning for strong surface winds during the day time for the next three days.

Notably in the last month, the city witnessed various weather phenomena and due to this, there were occasional weather events like strong winds with rain, storms, and thunder and lightning.

This also kept the moisture level in the atmosphere high, preventing scorching heat. However, now there is no such forecast of significant weather phenomenon affecting Delhi and the surrounding regions.

Delhi’s AQI remained in the poor category with a reading of 209, as per the 24 hour average AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Notably, May was recorded as the wettest with Delhi receiving186.4 mm of rainfall, the highest ever recorded for the month in the city against normal of 30.1 mm.