Delhi residents can now directly reach Kejriwal by his WhatsApp channel

The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, launched his WhatsApp channel on Wednesday, through which he aims to connect directly with citizens. With this, Delhi residents can now directly reach the CM via WhatsApp.

Apart from this, the Delhi residents will now be able to get updates on the achievements of the Delhi government, its new programmes, initiatives, etc. They will also get an exclusive peek into the behind-the-scenes action of the Delhi government.

The channel seems to have gotten a response soon after it was launched. In an official statement, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party government said: “Within just a few hours of starting his WhatsApp channel, CM Arvind Kejriwal gets 23,000 plus followers.”

In his first message on the WhatsApp channel, Kejriwal shared a heart-warming update about the “Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna” (chief minister’s pilgrimage scheme), where 780 senior citizens were sent on a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram. He also shared pictures from the time he met the senior citizens, on the channel.

On his channel, Kejriwal said, “This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna. I am blessed to receive their love. Sharing some moments of warmth with you through these photos.”

The Delhi government said the chief minister will be sharing vital information about various government projects and policies from time to time. Kejriwal also encouraged everyone to share the WhatsApp channel with their family and friends and invite them to join it and stay connected.

The link to the channel is https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8X7Ak23n3eNZ2Kuh3o