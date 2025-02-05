Delhi polls: AAP leaders Kejriwal, Atishi, Sisodia vote for development

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday.

This election, particularly significant for Kejriwal, marks a fierce contest for re-election from the New Delhi constituency, where he is facing tough competition from Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma.

The Kejriwal family visited Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School to cast their ballots, joining millions of voters across the city. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the importance of voter participation, urging Delhi citizens to vote in favor of progress and development.

“My parents were very excited to cast their votes, and they have put in all their efforts to do that,” Kejriwal said. “I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out and cast their votes for the development of Delhi. The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes of the public.”

Sunita Kejriwal expressed her faith in the electorate, asserting that Delhi’s voters would reject “gundagardi” (hooliganism) and make an informed decision. “People of Delhi are very intelligent. We trust them. They don’t tolerate ‘gundagardi.’ So, we firmly believe that the people of Delhi will make the right choice,” she stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, contesting from Kalkaji, also voiced her opinions, calling the election a battle between good and evil. “This election in Delhi is not just an election, it is a crusade. It is a battle between good and evil. On one side are those who are working for development, and on the other side, those involved in hooliganism,” Atishi wrote in a tweet.

“The people of Delhi are intelligent, they will vote for those who work, not for those who indulge in hooliganism,” she added.

In the Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia, who is also contesting for re-election, cast his vote and called for a focus on better education, healthcare, and overall living conditions.

“I appeal to the voters to vote for better education, better health, and other facilities so that the party of abuse and hooliganism does not gain power,” Sisodia said, addressing his opponents Congress’s Farhad Suri and BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Raghav Chaddha, AAP MP, also took to social media to encourage voter participation. In his post on X, he expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would support AAP again, citing the party’s focus on basic issues like healthcare, education, electricity, and water.

“Aam Aadmi Party has fought this election with hard work, truth, and honesty. I am confident that the people will continue to bless us, and we will once again start serving Delhi,” he wrote.

The election remains a hotly contested one, with various constituencies seeing intense campaigns from AAP, Congress, and BJP candidates.