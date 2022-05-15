Delhi police team arrives to interrogate, arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in alleged rape case

A senior level team of Delhi Police today arrived in Jaipur to interrogate and if required to arrest Rohit Joshi, a son of Rajasthan PHED Minister and Chief Whip Dr Mahesh Joshi, who was booked in an alleged rape, blackmail for her video clips and trying her abortion of a Jaipur based 23-year old girl.

The team arrived this forenoon here, and contacted us to assist them in the probe of the case and if needed to arrest them, the Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told SNS when asked.

The team is working in the residential area of Joshi family under Sadar police station here, JPC said.

The victim has approached the Delhi’s sadar police to file a Zero FIR against Rohit Joshi on May 9 and later the police registered the FIR by saying it would conduct the investigation at its own, and would not like to refer the case to Rajasthan’s Sawaimadhopur police where the alleged rape incident occurred on January 8, 2021.

In her FIR the victim accused Rohit of rape after spiking drink with sedative, assault, and making her videos and threatened to release it. She also accused him of blackmailing and assaulting her on several occasions. On January 8, 2021 she went with Rohit and his friends to Sawaimadhopur and was allegedly given juice mixed with sedatives. Next day after she woke up, she found herself undressed and Rohit allegedly had shot her videos and pictures which he used to blackmail her. She blamed that the Rajasthan police did not listen and lodge her complaint after she was raped. In August 2021, the victim found that she was pregnant and forced to take abortion pills by the accused but she did not take, according to the FIR.