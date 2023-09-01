Delhi Police gears for G20 Summit with comprehensive security measures

The Delhi Police have geared up for the upcoming G20 Summit with comprehensive security arrangements.

The summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10.

Speaking about the preparedness of the police force for the big event, Special Commissioner of Police, Security, Madhup Tiwari said the summit comprehensive security arrangement steps including securing places like airport and summit venue have been taken. He said there would be a high alert in the entire Delhi during the summit, which he said was going to be the biggest multi-lateral event in India since Independence.

Madhup Tiwari, “The dimensions of security arrangements are more for a mega event like G20. The multi-dimensional security has been well planned. With the help of capacity building, repeated rehearsals, and briefings, we have ensured that the plan is well replicated on the ground as well… More than half of the Delhi Police is involved in this event and we have received assistance from CAPF and armed forces…”

The police have taken several steps including anti-terror measures with precision to ensure that the citizens do not have to face undue hassles during the course of the summit.

“At every venue, a special CP-level officer has been deputed as venue commander. A DCP-level officer will be deployed as camp commander at the hotel. At the important venues, a Special CP-level office will supervise and under them, there will be DCP-level zonal commanders present and to assist them joint CP, Additional level CP officers have also been deployed,” he added.

Tiwari said special arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no terrorist activity.

He said, “Delhi Police has limited manpower, we are getting help from CAPF in the form of staff and equipment. All our staff is ready for this event and they have received role-based micro functional level training. All the arrangements have been confirmed. They have been briefed and rehearsals have been done. We are getting help from NSG and the armed forces. There will be high alert in the entire Delhi.”

In view of the Summit, full-dress rehearsals will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am onwards as carcades will move from different parts of Delhi towards Central and New Delhi Districts, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.

According to traffic police, on Saturday, rehearsals will be held from 8:30 am to 12 pm, 4:30 pm to 6 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm while on Sunday, these will be held from 8 am to 9 am, 9:30 am to 10:30 am, and 12:30 pm to 4 pm.

“Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypass, Bhairon Road-Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C–Hexagon, roundabout of Mansingh Road, Teen Murti, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Kartavyapath, Zakir Hussain Marg, Barakhamba Road and among others,” said the traffic advisory released on Thursday.

“Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the above-mentioned roads and junctions during the specified time slots. However, if the journey is unavoidable, commuters are advised to make maximum use of Metro services,” it said.

“Passengers going towards railway stations will be able to use their private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis for travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations. However, in case of road journeys, they may face some congestion and consequent delays. Therefore, they are advised to keep sufficient time at hand. For easier and more convenient access to railway stations, passengers are advised to make maximum use of Metro services,” it said.

The traffic advisory also said that passengers going towards the airport are advised to make maximum use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 station via IGI Airport T3.

“City bus services will not be affected at large. However, they may be diverted from certain road stretches in New Delhi district depending upon the real time traffic situation,” it said.

“Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections. People are also requested to plan their journey in advance with sufficient time at hand to avoid inconvenience,” it added.

The G20 Summit will be held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency.