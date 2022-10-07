Delhi Police busts international gang of mobile smugglers

The Anti-Snatching Cell of South West Delhi District has busted an international gang of mobile smugglers by arresting four persons. The police said that they were involved in smuggling stolen and snatched mobile phones from India to Nepal. They have been identified as Milan Shrestha, Naeem, Farman, and Amir.

Shrestha, a resident of Nepal is said to be the kingpin of the gang and used to receive stolen and snatched mobile phones from dealers active in various parts of Delhi. According to police, he has admitted to smuggling several thousand expensive mobile phones to Nepal, and used to get payment through hawala operators. A total of 68 stolen and snatched mobile phones have been recovered from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Delhi District, Manoj C said the Anti-Snatching Cell team arrested Farman in connection with snatching an I-Phone from in front of IIT-Delhi gate. During interrogation, he disclosed about the gang involved in smuggling of mobile phones. On his instance, other members of the gangs were arrested.

It is learnt that the police have found an interlinked chain of criminals dealing in stolen and snatched mobile phones including some dealers active in Gaffar Market, Paharganj Market and Jama Masjid Market. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on.