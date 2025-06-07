Delhi Govt to redevelop Bhorgarh as world-class industrial hub: Sirsa

In a decisive step toward revitalizing industrial growth with sustainability, the Delhi government is engaging a concessionaire for the redevelopment and modern management of the Bhorgarh Industrial Area (Bawana Phase II) and a Project Management Unit (PMU) for nine other industrial areas.

This landmark decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to address long-pending demands of industrial stakeholders who were ignored by previous administrations.

According to Delhi’s Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, this move will transform Bhorgarh into a model industrial zone – clean, safe, efficient, and pollution-free.

He added that work for the remaining 10 industrial areas is already underway, with most preparatory steps completed, including the pre-bid meeting.

Sirsa noted that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has already demonstrated its success in Bawana and Narela. Now, Bhorgarh (Bawana Phase II) and the other 10 industrial areas will also benefit from world-class infrastructure and facilities.

He stated that the same model will now be replicated across all remaining industrial areas under the administration of DSIIDC, ushering in a new era of industrial planning and environmentally conscious growth.

Sirsa explained, “From laying and maintaining pothole-free roads and stormwater drainage to installing smart lighting and CCTV-based 24×7 surveillance—every aspect of urban industrial infrastructure will be upgraded. The aim is to make industrial areas truly world-class.”

According to the Minister, the key responsibilities of the concessionaire will include roadwork, stormwater drainage maintenance, street lighting, development of parks and public spaces, solid waste management, air quality improvement initiatives, and security infrastructure.

“We are building infrastructure that supports business and safeguards the environment. This is how we are working toward the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Delhi,” he added.

In the first phase, tenders have been floated for PMU implementation in the following industrial areas: Okhla Industrial Area Phase III, Patparganj Industrial Area, FIEE A Block, Okhla Industrial Area Phase II, FIEE S Block, Badli Industrial Area, DSIIDC Sheds Nangloi, Leather Goods FFC, Wazirpur Industrial Area, FFC Rani Jhansi Road, FFC Okhla Industrial Area, and FFC Jhilmil Industrial Area.

Sirsa emphasized that this strategic, multi-pronged action reiterates the Delhi government’s commitment to transparent governance, sustainable development, and responsiveness to both industrial and environmental challenges.