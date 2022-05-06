Delhi govt to set up medical college in Dwarka

The Delhi Government has decided to set up a medical college at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Hospital, situated in Dwarka Sector-9.

The medical college that will be built in Sector 17 will boost Delhi’s health infrastructure along with helping Delhi emerge as a leader in the field of medical education.

Apart from improving healthcare facilities, the hospital will also provide employment opportunities for the youth. The construction of this medical college will be completed by the year 2025 and in the initial phase, only MBBS courses will be offered to the students here. However, courses for other medical degrees, including MD, MS, DM, etc., will also be provided after some time.

The Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka is a Delhi Government-run hospital which has the same facilities as that of a private multi-speciality hospital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “There has been a major overhaul in Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure over the last seven years. Not only is infrastructure developing in the medical field, but new doctors are also being prepared and trained, and the number of beds has also increased.”

He further asserted that the establishment of the hospital will enable Delhi to create a new army of Doctors and that the college would also provide employment opportunities to students who are dreaming of becoming doctors but had failed to secure admission in a medical college due to not being able to pay exorbitant fees in private medical colleges.

“Health facilities and medical education are constantly being promoted by the Delhi government. In Indira Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, special attention will be given to research along with studies, so that this medical college emerges as a powerhouse of research and innovation,” he said.

Dr BL Chaudhary, Director of Indira Gandhi Hospital, said, “The country needs good doctors, and keeping this in mind, it was decided to open a medical school based on modern technology and health services in Dwarka Sector-17. This will benefit the meritorious students and the society as a whole. Meritorious students who cannot afford the fees of private medical colleges will be able to make their dreams come true in the medical field by getting a chance to secure a seat in this government medical college.”

He added that the youth would not have to go abroad for medical studies. The introduction of various courses in medical and health sciences is being considered in the medical college and the plan is to complete the construction by the year 2025. Admission will be done through NEET by the National Testing Agency on 125 seats in the first session. The admission process in these will be completely transparent, and the faculty will also be of a high standard in the college.

A part of the Indira Gandhi Hospital complex built by the Delhi government has been kept vacant and the Delhi Government has decided to build a Mother and Child Welfare Hospital on it in the future. Here, the infants will be looked after better, following delivery. This hospital will have a capacity of about 600 beds and will be equipped with all facilities, especially those that are required for the care of the mother and the newborns. For this, preparations are being started for work on a special level. This modernistic mother and child care hospital is being constructed to provide state-of-the-art treatment facilities to the women and children of Dwarka, close to their homes. Posts created after the construction of the hospital will also be filled, so that new services can be made available to them.

It is noteworthy to mention that at present, there is a gynaecologist OPD in Indira Gandhi Hospital along with medicine, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, Dermatology, Surgery, and Physiotherapy. Recently, emergency services were also started in the hospital. Staff recruitment is going on at many levels here as well. The registration time in OPD is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. During the last wave of Corona, the Delhi government had made the services of this hospital available to patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, COVID patients are regularly treated in this hospital even to this day. Along with providing treatment to Corona patients, vaccination facilities are also being provided in the hospital.

The Delhi Health Minister said the Delhi Government is working continuously under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide better health facilities to all citizens and reinforce the strength of public health infrastructure.

He said, “The number of beds in government hospitals will increase rapidly during the next few years. We are also working to expand the capacity of various hospitals. The Kejriwal government is committed to its goal and is dedicated to serving the people, which is why affordable and quality healthcare is being provided to the people of Delhi. We are working expeditiously to expand the health infrastructure in Delhi.”