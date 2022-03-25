Delhi Govt School students increase from 15 to 18 lakh: Outcome Budget

The number of students studying in Delhi Government Schools has increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh students, said the AAP government’s Outcome Budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who holds the finance portfolio presented the Outcome Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly on Friday.

According to the Outcome Budget, in

the last budget, the Kejriwal government proposed building new classrooms in schools and has developed 13,181 new rooms in Delhi Government Schools till December 2021.

In 2021-22, the enrollment in Delhi Government Schools has reached a new high.

During 2021-22, 20 Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) were started which cover the domains of STEM, Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-End 21st century skills with about 2300 students.

The Delhi Government has now added 11 new SoSEs to this list. This year applications for these schools have crossed the mark of 48,000.

As promised in the budget 2021-22, Delhi Government has set up Delhi Board School Education (DBSE) and 30 schools have been affiliated with it. DBSE has tied up with International Baccalaureate (IB) to provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds. The next year 2312 students will appear for the exams under DBSE.

The Delhi Government has introduced the Deshbhakti curriculum in all the Delhi Government schools. From next year, it will be introduced in private schools too.

Last year, the Delhi Government had introduced the “Business Blasters” program to inculcate the entrepreneurship mindset among students of Delhi government schools.

Under this program, 3 lakh students were provided with the seed money of Rs 2000 per student which led to the generation of 51000+ new business ideas.

Expo for 126 selected ideas was held and now investors from all across the country are investing in them. The Delhi Government has reserved 673 seats for these students in state universities like DTU, IGDTUW, NSUT. Next year onwards, it will be implemented in private schools too.

‘Desh ke Mentor‘ Program has been launched in the Delhi Government Schools to help students make informed career choices. For this 50,000 mentors have volunteered to guide over 1 lakh students.

Outcome Budget is an annual exercise of the Kejriwal Government that seeks to ensure complete transparency and accountability in public spending. This is ensured by mapping budget outlays to 1,036 Output and Outcome indicators.

When the government initiates a scheme and allocates funds for basic infrastructure and capital expenditure, this is the output. But Outcome refers to the benefits that people get from that scheme. For example, if the government installs an X-ray machine in a hospital, it is the output of the government, but how many people have been tested through that machine is its outcome.