Delhi Government to revive Sannoth Lake by using recycled water

Minister of Irrigation & Flood Control Satyendar Jain announced on Tuesday that Kejriwal Government is going to revive the 6-acre large Sannoth Lake in Bawana by using recycled water. Jain visited the natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Ghoga Drain and Sannoth Lake. He inspected the natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Ghoga Drain and directed the officials to increase its water treatment capacity from 10 lakh litres per day to 50 lakh litres per day.

Delhi Government is reviving the Sannoth lake with innovative techniques on 6-acres of land at Bawana. Jain inspected the construction site. He said that around 3 MGD recycled water from Bawana Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) will be used to rejuvenate the Sannoth Lake.

This STP is based on a constructed wetland system and treats 10 lakh litres of wastewater per day without electricity or additional power. After the visit Jain said, “The water treatment capacity of this STP should be increased from 10 lakh litres per day to 50 lakh litres per day. The recycled water will be used for groundwater recharge by creating a lake in the adjacent area.”

Jain also visited Sannoth Lake in Bawana. This lake is being revived by the Delhi Government. The revival work of Sannoth lake is in progress and scheduled to be completed by December 2021.

He further added that the water holding capacity of the Sannoth Lake should be increased so that more groundwater can be recharged through the lake.

The Sannoth lake, which is stretched over 6-acres of land, is located in Bawana’s Sannoth Village. This lake will receive around 3 MGD of clean recycled water from Bawana Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). The lake will have many facilities for the common public such as a playing area for children, a stepped picnic garden, a walkway, Chhath Puja Ghat and an open gym.

Delhi Government is also focusing on preparing a pleasant landscape around Sannoth Lake. The lake will have different species of trees around it. Neem, Bombax, Plumeria, Acacia are some trees that will be planted around the lake.