Delhi Filmmaker Dies in Bike Crash, Left Unattended, Belongings Stolen

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker, Piyush Pal, lost his life following a collision between his motorcycle and another bike at a traffic signal in south Delhi. The fatal accident occurred around 10 pm on October 28, and it was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

The distressing video footage reveals the sequence of events: Piyush Pal’s motorcycle maneuvering on a busy road near Panchsheel Enclave before being struck from behind by another motorbike. The impact caused Pal’s motorcycle to skid and slide along the road for a short distance. The consequences of this collision were devastating, leading to Pal lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Swiftly, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured filmmaker to the hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, despite the efforts made, Piyush Pal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Pal, who was a freelance filmmaker residing in Kalkaji, South Delhi, was known for his work in Gurugram. The incident has left a void in the lives of those who knew him and appreciated his work.

In a heart-wrenching twist to this unfortunate incident, a close friend of the filmmaker has raised concerns about the circumstances following the accident. According to the friend, Pal was bleeding on the roadside for an agonizing period exceeding 20 minutes. Disturbingly, instead of offering assistance to the injured individual, onlookers reportedly gathered around the scene, seemingly more interested in taking photographs than providing help.

Furthermore, the friend also revealed that during this time of vulnerability, both Pal’s mobile phone and GoPro camera mysteriously disappeared. The missing mobile phone, which had been ringing until 10 pm, had evidently gone offline. The GoPro camera, an essential tool for Pal’s work in video documentation, also went missing.

Expressing their grief and frustration, the friend emphasized that their primary objective was not seeking compensation but rather justice for the departed filmmaker. The circumstances surrounding the incident, from the accident itself to the callous inaction of bystanders and the subsequent disappearance of Pal’s belongings, have raised serious concerns.

Based on the compelling evidence provided by the CCTV footage, the police have initiated legal action. They have registered a case of reckless driving against the other motorbike rider involved in the collision, identified as Bunty. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities work to bring clarity and justice to this tragic situation.