Delhi feels winter chill of the season as minimum temp dips to 4.9 ℃

For the first time after the shift in the season, Delhiites experienced the winter chill with the minimum temperature dipping to 4.9 degrees Celsius, according to the Weather Department.

The 4.9 degrees Celsius is the lowest minimum temperature in December. The city recorded the lowest temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius on December 15, 2023, it added,

An all-time low minimum temperature in December was recorded at 0.0 degrees Celsius on December 27, 1930, IMD said.

The Weather Department said in Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius, a dip of 3.1 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, while in Palam, the lowest temperature stood at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a dip of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

It added that cold wave conditions at isolated pockets are likely over northwest and adjoining central India during the next 5 days.

There has been a 03-degree Celsius fall in the minimum temperature over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures over Delhi are in the range of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius and 4 to 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather during the day remained pleasant with a clear sky and a good amount of sunlight. However, a chilly breeze kept blowing throughout the day, making people wrap themselves under woolens while venturing out from their houses.

Tourists and locals visiting places such as India Gate, and Lodhi Garden among other destinations were seen basking under the sun in the open during the day.