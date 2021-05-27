A private hospital in Delhi has launched the city’s first drive-through Covid vaccination service which is so far, the costliest jab being provided anywhere in the national capital.

Aakash Healthcare run facility is established in Vegas Mall at Dwarka which would charge Rs 1,400 from those facilitating the drive-through service and Rs 1,000 from people availing the on-site vaccination.

However, Rs 200 would be charged on top of Rs 1,400 at the drive-through point from those who would avail on the spot enrollment at the CoWIN portal.

“We have not allowed the walk-in option and the slots are only booked through CoWIN. The additional charge is for providing the comfort of registration at the spot by us,” Dr Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare clarified to The Statesman.

However, just a few meters inside the mall where the drive-through point is set up, the walk-in vaccination is also being conducted which is available to the beneficiaries at Rs 1,000.

The facility is administering Serum Institute’s Covishield which is being sold to the vaccine centres at Rs 600 plus taxes for a single dose.

Chaudhry said that he is procuring the Covishield around Rs 700 per dose. When asked why is he charging more than double the cost of the vaccine from those opting for drive-in vaccination, he defended it with the investment in infrastructure and human resource he raised to start the facility.

“We have hired people specifically for this vaccination point (drive-through). Besides, we have also hired the space in the mall. Taking all this into account, our costing comes around what are we charging,” he said.

Aakash chief also said that the charges were vetted by Delhi government officials as well. “Every break up of our costing for the vaccine dose was passed by the Office of the district magistrate. What are we charging is completely legit,” he added.

Chaudhry also said that his hospital is compensating the exorbitant cost by providing 2,000 vaccine doses free of cost to the underprivileged.

However, Aakash Healthcare was among the hospitals that provided the Covid vaccines at Rs 250 which included only Rs 100 as handling charges to beneficiaries when the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was thrown open for people above sixty years of age.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Incidentally, Kejriwal has been demanding the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for a reasonable price of the jabs. He is appealing to the Centre to ask the manufacturers to provide the vaccines at a price they are supplying to the Centre, which is Rs 150 per dose.

However, Chaudhry said that his hospital incurred losses while vaccinating people at rs 250 then.

Many private hospitals are charging different rates of the same vaccine. Human Care Medical Charitable Hospital in Dwarka is charging as little as Rs 850 for a dose of Covishield while it costs Rs 1,200 at Mahajan Imaging in the Safdarjung area.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist and public policy and health systems expert said that the differential pricing by the private hospitals is defeating the purpose of vaccination that is protection coverage to all irrespective of their purchase power.

“The current policy is biased towards rich and privileged class. Even the middle class is finding difficulty in taking up the vaccines. Since the vaccines are not available at the government facilities, the families are forced to turn towards private ones. The inequity created by the current scenario is also encouraging people to not take the vaccines which is reflecting in the data,” he observed.