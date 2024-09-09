Delhi Congress urges LG to address demands of protesting villagers

Delhi Congress president Devender Yaadav on Monday urged the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena to find a lasting solution to the demands of the protesting farmers of 356 villages of Delhi.

Yadav stated that the villagers are staging Dharna for the past 21 days at Daulat Pur Village in Najafgarh demanding an increase in the prices and circle Rate of their lands.

But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led centre government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government have totally ignored their demands, he added.

Yadav stated that the farmers were served land acquisition notices for developing their agricultural lands for urbanisation without giving proper compensation.

He added that Delhi Congress stands firmly with the farmers in their fight to get a proper deal in land prices and increase in the Circle Rate, as the government is trying to forcefully acquire their land, by offering measly compensation.

Yadav stated that earlier the DDA director had asked the farmers to give their suggestions which would be placed before the Cabinet for approval, but the Government has maintained silence on this issue since then.

Further he added that the farmers demand regularization of the Lal Dora areas in the villages and the expansion of the Lal Dora areas.

“The farmers also want these demands to be included in the Master Plan 2041, and amendment in the land pooling policy of Master Plan 2021. Congress fully supports the farmers demand to commence mutation and under rule 74 (4), ownership rights be given to the farmers”, added Yadav.