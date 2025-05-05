Delhi Cong stages protest over hike in milk price

The Delhi Congress on Monday protested outside various Mother Dairy outlets in the city over the milk provider company’s move to hike the price of milk by two rupees.

With placards in their hands and demanding rollback of the decision, Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre as well as Delhi government over their inaction to control the prices.

Speaking at the protest, Yadav said, “Mother Dairy’s decision to increase the milk price would rob the children of poor and middle class families of essential proteins as a litre of milk has now become beyond the purchasing power of the common people.”

He claimed that the prices of all the essential commodities have already made life miserable for the common people under the BJP Government, both at the Centre as well as in Delhi.

“BJP Government has been working only to protect the interest of the rich while robbing the pockets of the poor with frequent increase in the prices of essential goods,” he mentioned.

Citing data, the Congress leader claimed that during the UPA rule, the price of dairy milk was Rs 48 per litre, while during the BJP’s rule after 2014, the prices have increased by 44 per cent and now it cost Rs 69 per litre.

Furthermore, he claimed that other than milk, the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel have also gone up substantially over the past 11 years with cooking gas price per cylinder going up from Rs 450 to Rs 850, petrol per litre rising from Rs 68 to Rs 104, diesel costing Rs 88.05 per litre now from the earlier Rs 55.48 despite oil prices in the international mark falling sharply.