Delhi CM prays for well-being of Delhiites on first day of Navratri

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri that coincided with Hindu New Year, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited a temple in the Chhatarpur area of South Delhi to pray for the well-being of the residents of the national capital.

After her visit to the temple, she said, “I paid obeisance at Maa Katyayani’s feet after visiting a temple in Chhatarpur and prayed for the well-being of all the people of Delhi. May the blessings of Maa bring immense happiness, prosperity, and peace in everyone’s life.”

“I wish that the development work in Delhi is completed smoothly and harmony and peace prevail,” the chief minister wrote in a post on X.

It being the first day of Navratri, long queues were seen outside temples in the morning with people rushing to start the day with the blessings of the goddess.

Chaitra Navratri, which holds huge significance in Hinduism, is primarily a celebration of Goddess Durga, considered a symbol of power, courage, and positivity.

According to the Hindu calendar, Navratri begins every year on the Shukla Pratipada of the Chaitra month. This year, it will commence on March 30.

Chaitra Navratri lasts for nine days, during which devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri has its own significance with a different form of the goddess being worshipped.