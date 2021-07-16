The Delhi Cabinet on Friday rejected Delhi Police’s proposal to set up a panel of lawyers (public prosecutors) for cases related to the farmers protest against the Central farm laws, Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided that the Delhi government’ lawyers will be the public prosecutors in court matters related to the farmers’ agitation.

The cabinet decision will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval, CMO stated.

The development has come a day after the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had accused the Centre of putting pressure on it to replace its prosecutors appearing in cases related to the anti-farm laws stir, with those of the Delhi Police.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has ‘rejected’ the panel of Delhi government lawyers appearing in the cases against the farmers.