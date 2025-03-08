Delhi Cabinet approves ₹5,100 cr for Mahila Samridhi Yojana Phase 1

In a landmark decision on International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Saturday fulfilled one of the BJP’s key election promises by approving ₹5,100 crore for the first phase of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana in the national capital.

BJP National President JP Nadda, while speaking at an event organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to mark International Women’s Day, said, “Let me tell AAP, we have come into power and have started working towards empowering Nari Shakti. I would like to congratulate women on Women’s Day and on the launch of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet has decided to implement it soon.”

He further stated that the scheme, which was highlighted in the BJP’s manifesto during the Delhi elections with a focus on the financial empowerment of women, is a priority for the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also emphasized its importance.

Nadda expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on initiating steps toward women’s empowerment.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Chief Minister Gupta confirmed that the Delhi cabinet, in its meeting today, had approved the scheme, which was a key election promise aimed at providing ₹2,500 per month to women in the national capital.

Gupta informed that ₹5,100 crore has been allocated in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

She also announced the formation of a committee, led by her, comprising ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra. The committee will finalize the terms and conditions of the scheme, and a dedicated portal will be launched soon for registrations.

Commenting on the development, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat stated that the budget for the scheme had been sanctioned by the Delhi Cabinet. She thanked CM Gupta and congratulated the women of Delhi, reaffirming that all BJP schemes would be implemented as promised.

Several senior BJP leaders, including legislators and parliamentarians, were present at the event, where Nadda officially announced the scheme’s approval in front of a large gathering of women.