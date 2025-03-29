Delhi assembly speaker reviews preparations ahead of ‘Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Nav Samvatsar 2082’ celebrations

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess security measures and overall arrangements ahead of the grand celebration of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Nav Samvatsar 2082 (Hindu New Year) at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to be held on Sunday.

Speaker has directed all concerned departments to ensure seamless coordination and efficient execution of their respective responsibilities, and emphasized that no inconvenience should be caused to attendees and that security remains a top priority.

After the meeting, Gupta also inspected the event venue along with the police, officials associated with the program, and other personnel.

Senior officials conducted a security inspection at the assembly complex as over 1500 guests are expected to be part of the celebrations.

Officials from various departments were present to ensure meticulous planning and smooth execution of the event, as Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MPs and other distinguished guests are expected to attend.

A comprehensive traffic arrangement plan has also been devised to ensure smooth vehicular movement around the Delhi Assembly premises.

The Speaker further instructed officials to ensure the provision of adequate drinking water facilities for attendees.

Special decorations, including floral arrangements, will adorn the historic Delhi Assembly building, and in addition, the entire complex be illuminated, and two large balloons will be placed at the event site to enhance visibility and celebration.

Officials from CATS, Fire Department, Horticulture, and other administrative units have been tasked with taking necessary actions for the success of the event.

Earlier, speaking about the event, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had said that it is for the first time the Delhi Government is celebrating Hindu New Year on such a grand scale.

The celebrations will commence on March 30 with a big event on the lawns of the Delhi Assembly, where the entire building will be illuminated with lamps, much like during Diwali.