Daylight robbery at textile showroom in Chandni Chowk, ₹35 lakh looted

In a dramatic incident reminiscent of a Bollywood thriller, a textile showroom in the Katra Neel area of Chandni Chowk was targeted in a daring daylight robbery on Monday.

The incident took place around 2 PM when two armed men stormed into the office of textile trader Vicky Jain and escaped with ₹35 lakh after firing shots and smashing through the glass entrance.

According to eyewitnesses and police reports, the assailants fired at the office’s glass door upon arrival, shattering it before entering the premises. They quickly seized the cash and fled with the help of a third accomplice waiting outside.

A PCR call was made at 2:30 PM, after which officers from the Lahori Gate Police Station rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, the police found the glass door shattered and Vicky Jain present at the location.

Delhi Police have registered a case and launched a full-scale investigation. Multiple teams have been formed to track down the suspects, and CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being analysed for leads.