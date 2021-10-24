Cricket, cricketers, end of corruption at DDCA top the list for Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma

The elections for the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) are about to be held very soon and the campaigning is going on at a brisk pace.

Former Ranji player Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, who is contesting for the post of secretary, said that he and his team have entered the electoral field to end the corruption, invigorate DDCA, and lift the game of cricket. He said that sports and players are his priority, and he seems confident about his victory.

Siddharth has entered the electoral field to take the association to the optimum levels of excellence so that both the game and players avail the best that would be offered. He avers that the facilities at the club will be rejuvenated.

As a former Ranji player himself, Siddharth very well understands the importance of the mental health of the players and the different kinds of stresses that they feel with changing situations.

Siddharth has made it clear that both men and women players would get equal opportunities and facilities without any bias or favouritism. On being asked about players’ pension, he said that if he wins, then he will start the process and a proposal for the same would be placed in the very first meeting of the association.

Voting for DDCA elections will be held on three days, i.e. October 25, 26, and 27 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla from 11 am to 5 pm. His team members who are also contesting the elections include Surya Prakash Sharma (Joint Secretary), Ajay Sharma (Director), Gurpreet Sareen (Director), and Shyam Sharma (Director).