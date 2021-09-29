Constable shoots self at Delhi HC

A police constable shot himself to death at the gates of the Delhi High Court, where he was posted on duty, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the deceased personnel was from Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and was currently deployed in the High Court security.

“The constable, identified as Tinku Ram, shot himself with his service weapon – an INSAS gun – near gate No.3 of the High Court,” sources said.

A police team, including senior officials, have reached the spot where the incident occurred.

The 30-year-old constable, hailing from Kotkasim in Alwar, had just joined back on duty Wednesday morning at around 9.30 a.m. after a leave.

Official sources said that no suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident. “The police is currently probing the circumstances that forced the constable to take this extreme step,” an official said.

The incident comes just five days after the Rohini Court shootout in which a key gangster, Jitender Gogi, was killed along with two other assailants.

Delhi Police is currently under the process to upgrade the security arrangements at all the courts in the national capital.

Pertinently, the Delhi High Court had on Tuesday issued a notice in a petition that sought measures to ensure safety and security at the district courts of Delhi. The matter has been listed for hearing on October 11.