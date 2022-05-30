Congress fields 3 outsiders, BJP nominates Raje’s rebel Tiwari for RS

The Congress has fielded three senior party leaders out of Rajasthan while BJP brought its veteran Ghanshyam Tiwari seven-time MLA and prominent rebel of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for four vacant Rajya Sabha biennials slated for the June 10 election.

Three outsiders Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari have been nominated by the Congress and BJP’s Tiwari, who left the saffron brigade after serious political differences with Raje when she was in power during 2013-18, had formed his own party named DeenDayal Vahini and lost the 2018 assembly poll from Sanganer constituency.

Tiwari, who has an RSS background and strong supporter of former Union Minister late Jaswant Singh, had also joined hands with the Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by joining his party, but later left it and returned to the BJP fold in December 2020.

If BJP does not field any more candidates by tomorrow, these four nominees would be declared uncontested on four seats for which the last date of filing nomination is May 31 and withdrawal of nomination by June 3.

Rajasthan will go for four Rajya Sabha biennial elections on June 10 as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan) for which the Election Commission of India has announced the biennial polls on 57 RS seats including four in Rajasthan.

At present out of 10 RS MPs in Rajasthan, the Congress and the BJP are having three representatives each in Rajya Sabha after the retirement of four MPs (all BJP). Congress’ three RS MPs are: Dr Manmohan Singh, Neeraj Dangi, K V Venugopal, and BJP’s sitting RS MPs are Bhupendra Yadav (Union Minister), Dr K L Meena, and Rajendra Gehlot.

In the coming RS Biennial out of four seats Congress will have a majority on two seats to win the biennials, BJP on one, and on the fourth seats there would be a tough poll battle as anyone who will contest it would require 41 MLAs vote on first priority. Each contestant would have to have 41 first priority votes to win to be RS MP.

Last week eleven Independent MLAs met the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with their open support & vote for the Congress candidates in RS polls, the party is anticipating 41-41-41 MLAs to vote each for three of its candidates. In the House of 200 MLAs, now the ruling Congress has 109 MLAs including the support of one RLD. Whereas BJP has a total of 71 MLAs, and RLP 3, CPM 2, BTP 2, and 13 Independents. If 11 Independents, as promised to the Chief Minister, go with Congress, the total tally of the ruling party would be 119. BJP may fall short of 11 MLAs’ votes if it fields another candidate against Congress’ three candidates. In that case 13 Ind, 2 each of CPI-M and

Whereas the Congress has no representatives in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan as BJP enjoys 24 BJP MPs and one RLP MP ( who later broke up its alliance with NDA on the three farmers’ bills dispute and involved himself with the Farmers Agitation last year).

Taking a defense of the Congress party high command’s decision to send 3 candidates, in a tweet CM Gehlot said on Monday, “Wasnik, Tiwari, and Surjewala will raise the voice of Rajasthan’s rights at the national level against the NDA government sitting in power and on the Central Government on other issues including East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Dedicated Freight Corridor, stuck rail projects. They, if elected, Will put pressure. The people of the state will get the benefit of their experience and seniority at the national level”.

When called, Tiwari told SNS today that he was grateful to the BJP party high command and the state party functionaries for believing him for this very responsible post of RS member. When questioned whether it was a deep desire to go to Rajya Sabha or the party high command wanted, he replied, “Sabki Sahmati Se Ye Nirnay Hua Hai (With everyone’s consent this was decided). BJP is also holding a BJP Legislative Party meeting this forenoon to decide on the poll strategy.