‘Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other’: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Attacking the Congress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said “Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other.”

“Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other. We have seen how black deeds were done and corruption was encouraged in the opposition government,” CMO, Uttarakhand tweeted from its official account in Hindi. “The greed of power among them is so much that Congress is ready to divide into two factions and fight amongst themselves,” the tweet said.

कांग्रेसी और भ्रष्टाचार एक दूसरे के पर्यायवाची हैं। विपक्ष की सरकारों में हमने देखा किस तरह से काले कारनामे किए जाते थे और भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा दिया जाता था। इनके मध्य सत्ता का लालच इतना है कि कांग्रेस दो धड़ो में बंटकर, आपस में संघर्ष को तैयार है: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami pic.twitter.com/gLmHUpV9El — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) December 25, 2021

Dhami’s remarks came amid rifts in Uttarakhand Congress that came to the fore after Harish Rawat’s veiled attack on the party leadership ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.