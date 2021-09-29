Cong hunts for new Punjab chief if talks with Sidhu fail

After the Sidhu bolt, Congress top brass has been trying to placate him and countermand his resignation but sources have indicated that the party is also rummaging for his replacement, in case of an unwavering Navjot Singh Sidhu.

General Secretary and Congress in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat is talking to all the senior leaders and has placed himself in an undisclosed location in Delhi. A meeting with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also not ruled out as he has vacated Kapurthala House in Delhi on Tuesday night.

For immediate response to vacancy, Congress may pick Manish Tewari, the MP from Anandpur Sahib and others include Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ludhiana MP and from Amarinder’s camp and Pratap Singh Bajwa, his detractor. Former PCC President Sunil Jakhar who missed the Chief Minister’s post during the recent process of change of guard is also in the race.

The Congress is trying to propitiate Captain so Bittu can be considered as he has political lineage (grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh) and has good rapport with the party’s central leadership. Though Rawat office says that he will speak when it is necessary.