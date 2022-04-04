CM Mann calls for On the spot grievance redressal By DCs in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked Deputy Commissioners to regularly convene outdoor meetings in the field, especially in villages, to ensure on-the-spot redressal of people’s grievances.

Chairing a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners, he asked them to organise special camps, along with their team of officials, in a particular village or town at their doorsteps for prompt resolution of pending issues or problems faced by the public in a result-oriented manner.

Terming the Deputy Commissioners as eyes and ears of the administration, Mann said: “You are the real face of the government because people have direct interface with you rather than us (government) as they repose unflinching trust and confidence in you.”

He also urged them to conduct surprise checks at the ‘Saanjh Kendras’ as they have been primarily set up for the convenience of the public and asked them to provide citizen-centric services.

In recognition of the best performance of Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, SDMs and other field officials, Mann also announced such officers or officials will be honoured with the ‘Best Performing Award’ to further motivate them to serve the people with missionary zeal.

In a bid to bring the drug addicts in the mainstream, he gave a target to start and upgrade all the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in all districts within a month so as to effectively rehabilitate the youth, who had gone astray and fell prey to the vice.

He said since the rehabilitation of drug addicts is of paramount significance and would be instrumental to lead them a life of self-respect.

The Chief Minister also assured the Deputy Commissioners of complete autonomy to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities and capacities without any political pressure.

He, however, said that due respect and basic courtesies must be extended to the people’s representatives and the common man being a prime duty.