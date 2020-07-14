With a remarkable spike in the recovery rate of 76 per cent and a dip in the new cases Chennai continue to give big relief to the authorities these days, but the state, as a whole, witnesses sharp increase in new cases after a lull of few days.

The new Covid-19 cases reported today in the state stands at 4,328 taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 142,798.

But Chennai accounted only 1,140 cases out of the total cases reported today. With 66 more deaths, the total number of death due to corona virus crossed the 2,000-mark to reach 2,032.

Chennai is showing a dramatic spike in the recovery of Covid-19 cases and an overall decline in the number of infections is the only relief to the authorities now a days in Tamil Nadu.

All another districts witness hundreds of new cases everyday with Madurai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Thoothukkudi leading among them. Currently in Chennai, the active cases stand at 17,469 (23 per cent) and nearly, 58,615 (76 per cent) persons have recovered from the viral infection.

Only one place in the city has more than 2,000 coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 1,253 , that is 1.62 per cent. Data released by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) shows how the active cases are spreading across the 15 zones in the city. Kodambakkam has 2497 active cases, followed by Anna Nagar, which has 1849 Covid-19 patients.

Teynampet has 1651 active cases, while Tondiarpet has 1331 and Adyar has 1323. Barring Royapuram (1290) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (1069), the remaining eight zones in the city have less than 1000 cases each.

According to GCC’s zone wise growth of new cases, which looks at a sevenday average, Chennai’s overall growth rate of Covid19 cases is at 7.2 per cent. Perungudi recorded the highest growth rate at (14 %), followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (10.6%), Madhavaram (9.7%), Tondiarpet (9.5%) and Sholinganallur (7.6%). The most number of active cases is in the 40-49 age bracket accounting for 18.20% of Covid-19 patients, followed closely by the 30- 39 age group (18.14%) and the 20-29 bracket (17.73%). Nearly 20% of Covid-19 patients presently are senior citizens.