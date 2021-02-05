Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said Antyodaya (uplifting of the weakest section of the society) and social harmony is the motto of his government.

Maharishi Valmiki’s vision of ‘Ram Rajya’ is being upheld by the governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party as they work towards development, he said.

The CM said this during a meeting with a delegation of Valmiki and Mazhabi Sikh community today. The delegation was headed by political secretary to Haryana CM, Krishan Bedi while former legislator from Punjab Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal chaired the delegation.

The CM said Valmiki’s teachings are playing an important role in making the country a world power. He also discussed social, economic and religious issues of Haryana with Valmiki and Mazhabi Sikh Samaj.

During this meeting, Khattar also released the book titled Valmikiprasastikavyam” published by Maharishi Valmiki Research Council. This is the second book published by the Council, which will inform the general public about Maharishi Valmiki’s life philosophy, he added.

The CM said Valmiki has written texts like Ramayana and Yogavashistha, which are gems in the field of literature, society and religion. Maharishi Valmiki Research Council has been working for many years to make up for the lack of books on the life of Maharishi Valmiki.