In a bid to promote solar energy in Haryana, the power distribution company, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), has implemented a plan to install solar systems atop houses.

Under Phase-2 scheme as per the guidelines of the Union ministry of New and Renewable Energy, consumers will be given 40 per cent subsidy up to three kW (kilo watt) and 20 per cent for more than three kW and up to 10 kW for installing solar systems on their rooftops from empanelled solar firms.

Giving this information, in this regard, the spokesperson of the power distribution company (UHBVN) said that by installing a one KW solar system, the consumer can save up to Rs 6,000 during the year and the expenditure on installing this solar system can be compensated in five to six years.

The names and mobile numbers of the firms that have been listed for installation of solar systems under this scheme are: – Nexa Solar Private Limited 9518837657, Xpanz Energy Solutions LLP- 9999767040, Sungrid Electric Pvt. Ltd. 9210200051, Fidus Solar Energy Solut ions – 9784489308, Sun Switch India Pvt. Ltd. – 7891398061, Verde Solaire Pvt. Ltd. 9810538955, Maven Solar Pvt. Ltd. – 9671799866, Shri Mahaveer Enterprises 9468270047, ARC Renewables Pvt. – 9899992521, Ritika Systems Pvt. Ltd. 8800564525.

To avail this scheme, it is necessary to use equipment manufactured as per Indian standards. The Corporation has fixed rates per watt according to the different categories, the spokesperson said.

He said that the rates have been set by the UHBVN to install solar systems on the roofs of houses.

Consumers can reduce their electricity bills by installing solar systems as per their requirements. He said that this scheme will generate electricity from solar energy in a new and renewable form on a large scale, which will reduce pollution along with saving on the electricity bill.

By adopting this scheme, consumers can contribute significantly towards environmental protection.

Full details of this scheme are available on the website of the Electricity Department at www.uhbvn.org.in. Consumers can contact their nearest power sub-divisional officer for more information in this context.