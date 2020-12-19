The Shiromani Akali Dal president and Member of Parliament, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Friday sought the President’s intervention for immediately convening the winter session of the Parliament.

The SAD president today wrote to the President, saying that “the excuse of the Covid-19 argument to justify the cancellation of the Parliament’s winter session simply does not wash”.

“How do you convince the people that the Parliament could meet to pass the three controversial Bills at a time when the pandemic was at its peak which required the Prime Minister to start the nation’s fight against it with a long, countrywide lockdown,” Badal said.

“Now, by the government’s own admission, the intensity of the pandemic no longer requires a lockdown. Then, how does one justify the cancellation of the Winter Session? What was right then cannot be wrong now,” he added.

In his letter to the President, the Akali leader said it is absurd and ironical that the ruling party sees no danger to public health during gatherings of thousands of people in its election rallies in Bihar and now in West Bengal but wants the countrymen to believe that even a limited meeting of MPs would result in a pandemic flare up.

“There is no lockdown on BJP rallies but there is a lockdown on Parliament comprising just a few hundred members, and that too under controlled circumstances. The Covid excuse is patently fake and even ridiculous,” he said.

Describing the government’s attitude as a case of “historic blunder,” Badal said ”The ruling party’s stubbornness to listen to the country’s ‘annadata’ and to let them die within a few hundred yards of the Parliament would be remembered in history as a case of a heartless and conscience-less government at war with its own people,”.

He said Parliament must meet immediately as “a national priority” the ongoing farmers’ movement affects nearly 100 crores of our people directly and the rest indirectly going by the percentage of the country’s population dependent on agriculture.