The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in Punjab and the BJP-led central government were playing a “fixed match” to “defame” farmers organisations and Punjabis for agitating against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

Reacting to the Congress party’s announcement that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and party legislators would hold a relay protest at Rajghat, former minister and SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said this was nothing but a “gimmick”.

“CM Amarinder Singh is deliberately not approaching the Centre. He has earlier also written a letter to BJP President J P Nadda instead of approaching the Railways minister or the Prime Minister,” Dr Cheema said.

Even now instead of holding talks with the Central government and ensuring start of goods trains immediately the CM announced that he would lead a delegation of legislators to meet the President. Now it has been revealed that the President had not even given them an appointment.

The CM should tell Punjabis why he misled legislators and why he is trying to cover up his failures by announcing that he would lead a relay protest in Delhi from tomorrow now, he added.

Warning the CM that such tactics would lead to social unrest and devastate the economy of Punjab, Dr Cheema said the CM should meet relevant ministers and the Prime Minister if needed and ensure all inbound trains to Punjab were restarted.

“If he does not do that and indulges in politics by holding a sham dharna in Delhi it will be proved beyond doubt that Amarinder is not interested in resolving the current crisis and is playing out the part assigned to him by the BJP high command,”he added.

Speaking about the upcoming “dharna” at Delhi, Dr Cheema said the CM was in a self imposed dharna at his Siswan farm house residence since the last four years.

The SAD leader asked the CM to shun publicity stunts and start working to solve the problems of farmers as well as Punjabis.