Ration delivery at doorstep a high drama gimmick : Punjab BJP

Chandigarh, 28 March — With Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announcing a scheme to deliver subsidised rates at the doorsteps of the people across the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday described it as a “high drama gimmick”.

Punjab BJP general Secretary Jeevan Gupta said the ration which will be delivered at doorsteps is given by the Centre for the disadvantaged under the public distribution system.

Dubbing Mann’s announcement as merely a ploy to get credit for a scheme in which the state plays a role of only distribution, Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Covid pandemic started a scheme of giving rations to 80 crore Indian citizens so that the economically disadvantaged families can sail through the tough times.

He said 1.42 crore Punjabis were beneficiaries under this scheme and in the previous regime of the Congress in the state huge bungling of rations was done by politicians of the ruling party.

“Hopefully the APP will assure that rations sanctioned for the needy are not re-routed to others to make a quick buck. The Central government scheme under which free rations are being given is a flagship scheme of Modi who has always been super sensitive to the disadvantaged in our country. The Aam Aadmi Party is only trying to take credit where it is not due,” the BJP leader added.

