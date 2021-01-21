Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said that in the wake of the persistent demand of parents the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from 27 January.

While divulging details, the cabinet minister informed as per the nod given by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, students of Class III and IV will be allowed to attend schools from 27 January and f rom 1 February onwards, the schools will also be allowed to conduct physical classes for Class I and Class II.

He added timings will remain the same from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to schools. Singla also directed the education department officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and classrooms and follow the Covid-19 safety norms strictly as per guidelines of government of India.

He said that detailed guidelines will also be issued soon to all district education officers which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.

The minister said that as the schools have already been allowed to conduct classes f rom Class V onwards, the district education officers, other officials and teachers have suggested that now the students studying in primary schools should also be allowed to come to the schools.