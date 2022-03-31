Punjab health minister warns action against misuse of drugs at de-addiction centers

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr

Vijay Singla, on Thursday, asked the managements of all the drug

de-addiction centers to strictly curb the misuse of drugs available in

these centers, failing which invite revocation of the licenses of

centers and penal action will be taken against the managing staff.

During a meeting with top officials of the department, the health

minister said, “The old days are gone, when only claims to eliminate

drugs were made. What will be promised now, will be fulfilled by all

means at any cost. The Punjab government is serious about making

Punjab a drug-free state and no one, directly or indirectly involved

in the drug trade, would be spared for playing with the health of the

people.”

Dr Singla said there were 186 private drug de-addiction centers in the

state and he was receiving reports of misuse of drugs in various

centers. “Those violating the instructions of the health department

will be dealt with iron hands,” he said.

At the same time, the minister sought cooperation of all the chemists

of the state, saying that they should provide drugs to the people only

after checking a doctor’s prescription.

On the issue of adulteration in food items, Dr Singla directed the

officials to immediately activate flying squads of the department,

adding that those who were endangering the health of the people by

selling adulterated food items should not be spared at any cost.

He said strict action should be taken against those who adulterated

milk and milk products such as ghee, cheese and sweets and ripening

fruits in an unnatural manner.

The minister also appealed to the people of the state to extend their

support for making the Punjab drug-free state as they have extended

their massive support to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state

and wherever they notice any activity of drug trafficking, inform the

authorities immediately so as to ensure stern action against

anti-social elements.