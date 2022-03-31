Punjab health minister warns action against misuse of drugs at de-addiction centers

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr
Vijay Singla, on Thursday, asked the managements of all the drug
de-addiction centers to strictly curb the misuse of drugs available in
these centers, failing which invite revocation of the licenses of
centers and penal action will be taken against the managing staff.
During a meeting with top officials of the department, the health
minister said, “The old days are gone, when only claims to eliminate
drugs were made. What will be promised now, will be fulfilled by all
means at any cost. The Punjab government is serious about making
Punjab a drug-free state and no one, directly or indirectly involved
in the drug trade, would be spared for playing with the health of the
people.”
Dr Singla said there were 186 private drug de-addiction centers in the
state and he was receiving reports of misuse of drugs in various
centers. “Those violating the instructions of the health department
will be dealt with iron hands,” he said.
At the same time, the minister sought cooperation of all the chemists
of the state, saying that they should provide drugs to the people only
after checking a doctor’s prescription.
On the issue of adulteration in food items, Dr Singla directed the
officials to immediately activate flying squads of the department,
adding that those who were endangering the health of the people by
selling adulterated food items should not be spared at any cost.
He said strict action should be taken against those who adulterated
milk and milk products such as ghee, cheese and sweets and ripening
fruits in an unnatural manner.
The minister also appealed to the people of the state to extend their
support for making the Punjab drug-free state as they have extended
their massive support to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state
and wherever they notice any activity of drug trafficking, inform the
authorities immediately so as to ensure stern action against
anti-social elements.