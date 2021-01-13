The Punjab government is all set to begin the vaccination of health care workers (HCWs) against Covid-19 at 110 sites in the state on 16 January.

For this, 20,450 vials were received on Tuesday. Each vial has 10 doses of vaccines which is to be given to the beneficiary in two doses 28 days apart.

Disclosing this, the health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said after a long wait, first batch of Corona vaccine, Covishield, was received today from Chandigarh Airport. He said this Covishield vaccine was developed by Oxford University with AstraZeneca and now it is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute. Data of Phase III trials is available and it is allowed in emergency authorization use in UK.

The minister said five vaccination sites per district selected for the launch where 100 beneficiaries to be allocated at each site. He said that two session sites to be live-streamed/webcast with the Centre Government at District Hospital SAS Nagar and GMC Amritsar.

Giving details of ‘Cold Chain’ preparations made for vaccine, the minister said presently, vaccine has been stored at state vaccine store, Sector-24 Chandigarh and it would be made available at Regional, District and Block vaccine stores.

Sidhu further said that every vaccination session will be managed by a five member team with defined responsibilities as first vaccination officer at the entrance to ensure only eligible vaccinators enter the site. Second vaccination officer will be for verification of beneficiaries on CoWIN, third vaccinator Officer for giving a vaccine as intramuscular, fourth vaccination officer will be at the observation room to monitor any adverse event following immunization.The fifth vaccination officer would mobilize and assist in crowd control.