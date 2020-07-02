Drone based mapping of Abadi (habitation area) in rural areas of Punjab will be done by the Survey of India.

This survey will pave the way to give ownership rights of properties falling in Lal Dora (the land in every village and city of the state which is used for residential purposes without any revenue record).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Thursday by the Rural Development and Panchayts Department with Survey of India.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said this new initiative was a long-lasting demand of the rural people to prepare a detailed inventory of all kinds of properties within the ‘Laal Dora’ of villages.

The minister said that this program will provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes such as applying for loans. This will also help in resolving property related disputes.

The scheme will enable creation of better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs). Once the inventory is completed, documents of ownership will be prepared and on the basis of these documents owners can take loans and other benefits.

He further said that this information shall also be very helpful in planning development works of the villages as well as for having data regarding houses profile. Punjab will witness establishment of 16 CORS (Continuously Operating Reference Stations) which will set the stage for undertaking actual survey and mapping of inhabited areas of villages next year.