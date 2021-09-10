Follow Us:
Punjab CM condoles demise of Shahi Imam

In a message, Amarinder Singh described Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.

IANS | Chandigarh | September 10, 2021 3:33 pm

Photo: IANS

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the demise of 63-year-old Shahi Imam (Punjab), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, who passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana city after a brief illness.

He is survived by a wife, a daughter and two sons.

In a message, Amarinder Singh described Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.

His immense contribution in cementing the bonds of brotherhood, amity and bonhomie amongst mankind would always remember by one and all across the state.

A void has been created in the religious fraternity, especially amongst the Muslim community, which was difficult to be filled, added Amarinder Singh.

