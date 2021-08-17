Punjab: Badal to undertake 100 day yatra across 100 constituencies

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced to undertake a hundred day yatra across hundred constituencies starting from tomorrow from Zira to expose the corrupt and scam ridden Congress government even as he released a charge sheet against it as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a Press conference to launch the party campaign ‘Gall Punjab Di’ (talk of Punjab), the SAD chief said he would hold seven hundred public meetings and address each and every section of society during his hundred day yatra. He said the purpose of this exercise was two-fold – to bring the corruption done by the Congress government as well as the council of ministers before the people as well as collect feedback from them.

He also released a missed call number service with number 96878 96878 to invite Punjabis to join the party’s campaign as well as share their aspirations with the party.

Badal also released the charge sheet against the Congress and AAP on the occasion. He said while the CM Amarinder Singh had a lot to answer vis a vis the Rs 6,500 Crore excise scam, five of his ministerial colleagues were accused of indulging in corruption.

He said while Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was involved in the SC scholarship scam, Sukhjinder Randhawa was involved in the seed scam, Balbir Sidhu in the Covid procurement as well as deaddication tablets scam, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the wheat scam and Shyam Sunder Arora in the JCT land scam.

Taking the CM, Badal said Amarinder had destroyed Punjab in the last four and a half years. He said Punjab had the misfortune of having a CM who did not come out of his home, did not meet even his own ministers, did not listen to the people and even teachers seeking to meet him were thrashed brutally.

The SAD president while elaborating on the Congress and AAP leadership in the state, said in his life he had only seen three leaders who had taken an oath and broken it without any qualms. “Amarinder Singh took an oath on the holy Gutka Sahib and broke it by not fulfilling his promise to eradicate drugs, ensure a complete Rs 90,000 crore loan waiver and provide jobs in each household,” he said.

Badal said similarly AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had sworn an oath on his children not to have any truck with the Congress party but broke it within days.

“Even Punjab AAP Convener Bhagwant Mann swore on his mother to leave drinking alcohol but never honoured the same,” he added.