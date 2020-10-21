Punjab on Tuesday became the first state in the country to formally reject the Centre’s new farm laws, with the state Assembly unanimously passing a resolution rejecting the legislations and the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, and seeking their immediate annulment along with a new Ordinance to protect minimum support price (MSP) and ensure continuance of procurement by the Centre.

The House also passed by voice vote the three farm amendment Bills, along with the CPC amendment for exempting farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres, moved earlier by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

All Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) unanimously voted in favour of the resolution and the Bills, except the two Bharatiya Janata Party members who were absent from the House during the special session of the Assembly.

The CM informed the House that he had sought time from the President to raise Punjab’s concerns on the farm laws and seek his intervention to protect the farmers. He later led all MLAs to the Punjab Raj Bhawan to submit to Governor VPS Badnore the resolution passed by the House.

The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, were passed by the Punjab Assembly.

Besides ensuring MSP, these Bills provide for imprisonment of not less than three years and fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below MSP, exemption of farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce, among other things.

These legislations seek to protect the state’s farmers and agriculture by restoring various safeguards aimed at preventing damage apprehended by the farming community as a result of the Central legislations, an official spokesperson said.

Replying to questions raised by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on the future of the state amendment Bills, Amarinder said he had already made it clear that the Bills would have to go to the Governor who may or may not approve them.

Thereafter, they would also need to go to the President, who may also approve or reject them. However, he asserted that, as in the case of the Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act, the state government will continue to fight the Central laws legally, for which a team of lawyers and experts was on board.