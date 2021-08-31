Busting a big drug syndicate suspected to be operated by notorious gangsters lodged in Jails, the Punjab Police have seized 20 kilograms (kg) of heroin worth Rs 100 Crore in the international market with the arrest of two drug dealers by Kapurthala Police on Monday.

The two drug suppliers-dealers have been identified as Balwinder Singh of village Sarangwal Hoshiarpur and Peter Masih of Basti Danishmanda locality in Jalandhar. Peter has already been facing two criminal cases.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said when Police teams intercepted a truck and an i20 car at high-tech Dhilwan Police Naka in Kapurthala on Monday, the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 20 kg heroin consignment.

The DGP added that the drivers of vehicles were signalled to stop at the checkpoint by the police party but the occupants tried to flee but were nabbed after a brief chase.

The police recovered 20 packets of heroin (one kg each) from their personal possession during their body check and from the 2 vehicles, said Gupta.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kapurthala, HS Khakh said two special cavities had been created in the roof of the driver’s cabin of the Truck by the drug suppliers to conceal the consignment during transportation.

The DGP said during preliminary investigations, the drug dealers disclosed that a heroin consignment was being smuggled from Purmara Mandi in Srinagar by Balwinder Singh in a truck bearing registration number HR-55K-2510 and Peter Masih collected the consignment from him.

Gupta said a narco-gangster angle is being suspected in the case as the investigations carried out so far had indicated that Peter Masih had been sent to collect the consignment by Gaggandeep, brother of the notorious gangster Rajnish Kumar alias Preet Phagwara.

The Police would produce the arrested accused before the magistrate and would seek their police remand for further investigations and to unearth all the links involved in this drug network, said the DGP.