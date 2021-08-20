Now, get 18 water quality tests at Rs 630 in Punjab

To provide reliable facilities for testing and ensuring the quality of drinking water at an affordable price, the Punjab government has fixed Rs 630 as water testing charges for getting tested 18 parameters pertaining to water quality at the government-run laboratories in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at the second meeting of the Steering Committee of State Water and Sanitation Mission (SCSWSM), chaired by the chief secretary, Vini Mahajan, here.

The initiative would help provide accurate and trustworthy facilities for testing and monitoring the quality of drinking water to the citizens at reasonable charges, said Ms. Mahajan; while asking the departments concerned to ensure 100 per cent coverage of tap water supply and toilet facilities at Anganwadi centres in the state by the end of this year.

The steering committee has given a nod for establishing the ‘water quality kosh’ for sustaining water quality monitoring and mitigation measures. It also approved the signing of MoU with Reviving Green Revolution cell (endorsed by Tata Trusts) for carrying out social and IEC activities in 600 villages of aspirational districts of Moga and Ferozepur to assist Panchayati raj institutions and build their capacity in the management of water supply schemes.

The committee also approved the delegation of powers and provision of support funds for operationalisation of district water and sanitation missions (DWSMs) under respective deputy commissioners in order to empower the district administrations for speedy completion of works at their level in a decentralized manner for coverage of remaining piped water connections at a pace.